All City Candy will host an in-store party to celebrate its ninth anniversary in Richmond Heights from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The free event will have exclusive discounts, games, giveaways, free candy, an ice cream bar and more. The store is at 746 Richmond Road.
“Our local support has been so amazing for nearly a decade,” Elisabeth Sapell, owner of All City Candy, said in a news release. “We want to show our gratitude every chance we have. It should be an amazingly fun day of smiles and memories.”
For more information, call 216-487-7070.