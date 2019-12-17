All City Candy will close its Mentor location by the end of this year, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page. The Mentor location opened at 7441 Mentor Ave. in 2017.
The post said the closure will consolidate retail and e-commerce operations to its remaining Richmond Heights location at 746 Richmond Road.
“We love our Mentor customers and the Mentor community and thank you all immensely for your support,” the post read. “But because the Mentor location has not performed as well as we anticipated, we’ve made the decision to pivot our business strategy and refocus our resources on our better performing outlets.”
The post stated the Richmond Heights location and online purchases at allcitycandy.com continue to do well, causing the company to “concentrate our efforts on continuing to grow those operations that are performing well.”
After the closure, the post also said the Richmond Heights location will undergo a redesign to accommodate “the growing online business” and to incorporate an open kitchen, similar to the one at the Mentor location. A grand re-opening announcement will be made in the coming months, the post added. All Mentor employees will be moved to the Richmond Heights location, which is about 20 minutes from the Mentor location.
“Thank you so much for your continuing support and we look forward to seeing you at our Richmond Heights store or online very soon,” the post concluded.
In preparation for the closure, all merchandise at the Mentor location will be 25% off and store fixtures will also be available for sale.
For more information about bulk purchases, call Elisabeth Sappell, founder and president of All City Candy, at 216-487-7070.
Publisher’s note: Elisabeth Sappell is the wife of David Posner, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.