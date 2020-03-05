All City Candy, at 746 Richmond Road in Richmond Heights, will celebrate its grand re-opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21. The event will feature games, raffles and free tastings.
After closing its Mentor location in 2019, the company underwent a redesign of the Richmond Heights location to accommodate online business and to incorporate an open kitchen for production of the company’s handmade chocolate dipped treats.
“Our Richmond Heights location has remained strong, and our online business continues to grow, so our space has become very limited,” Elisabeth Sapell, founder and president of All City Candy, said in a news release. “Because we had been producing most of our chocolate-dipped products at the Mentor location, we had to redesign the store to be able to continue that production in Richmond Heights. With our grand re-opening, we want to celebrate a fresh start to 2020, and thank our customers for their continued support of the Richmond Heights location, not to mention thank them for putting up with the chaos in the store for the last couple of months while we made these changes.”