Another Broken Egg, a Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, will open its first Northeast Ohio location at Crocker Park in Westlake later this year.
Located in Crocker Park’s Comet Alley near other casual dining spots like Blue Sushi Sake Grill, each location uses fresh ingredients. Menu offerings include lemon blueberry pancakes with goat cheese, and assorted omelets, sandwiches, Belgian waffles and salads. The restaurant also boasts an array of fresh brunch cocktails including mimosas, bloody marys and spiked cold brew.
“The atmosphere at Another Broken Egg is warm and relaxed and encourages anyone to eat breakfast or fit in a lunch break,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker Park, said in a news release. “Their unique menu truly has something for everyone, from the traditional breakfast, to seasonal pancakes, brunch cocktails, and everything in between. We are so excited to welcome them to Comet Alley and look forward to further partnerships in the future.”
Construction began in February at 2004 Crocker Road.
Plans call for more locations within the Stark Enterprises portfolio.