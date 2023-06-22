The Applebee’s Grill + Bar at University Square in University Heights will permanently close on June 25.
Brian Lowe, a spokesman for the company, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 22 that the closing of the restaurant at 14020 Cedar Road is due to a lease expiration.
The restaurant will operate through normal hours on June 25, and then close at the end of the business day.
“We have greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve the community over the years,” Lowe said. “Staff associates and managers have been given the opportunity to relocate to other restaurants in the region.”
Lowe said the Applebee’s at 5658 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst will remain open as the closest location to the University Square restaurant.
“We appreciate the hard work, loyalty and dedication of each and every one of our staff and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” he said.
Up until closing, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to midnight daily.