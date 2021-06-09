Nathan’s Famous, a hot dog chain, is reviving Arthur Treacher’s, a fish and chips brand, as a ghost kitchen concept.
Franchises will serve Arthur Treacher’s fried seafood and chicken menu, but only through food delivery apps. There won’t be any brick-and-mortar locations. Nathan’s Famous plans to add upgraded proteins, contemporary visiting and a focus on other types of seafood, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to provide operators across the country with the opportunity to add Arthur Treacher’s to their portfolio,” James Walker, senior vice president of Nathan’s Famous, said in the release. “Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love.”
Arthur Treacher’s had more than 800 stores across the country during its height of business. Now, there are only two left – both in Northeast Ohio, in Garfield Heights and Cuyahoga Falls. Nathan’s Famous has one Cleveland-area location at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Nathan’s previously announced a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands to launch 60 non-traditional locations across the country and 40 in Canada by the end of 2021, a number of them in Walmart stores.