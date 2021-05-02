Jade, a multi-level Asian-fusion concept restaurant by Zdenko Zovkic of the now-closed XO Prime Steaks, plans to open this summer at Flats East Bank in Cleveland.
According to Cleveland Scene, construction has been in the works for over a year now, with a projected opening of mid to late summer. Each of the three floors of the concept will have different experience, accommodating approximately 100 guests on each floor. There will also be unique bars, menus and overall atmosphere.
The first level, which will be a casual sushi bar and street food destination, and second level, a upscale dining experience will whole fish, steak and Asian-inspired items, will have rear walls open to the river. The rooftop floor will have a mix of the two menus, with alfresco dining, cabanas, a bar and a live music element, Zovkic told Cleveland Scene.
The new concept will be housed at 1048 Old River Road on the riverfront, close to Alley Cat Oyster Bar.