The Bagel Shoppe in South Euclid will be closed for walk-in business as of March 16.

The Bagel Shoppe and FreshKo catering are partnering with JSL Catering to offer the following services:

• Bagel Shoppe Curbside pickup at 1982 Warrensville Center Road

• Extended delivery options to homes and businesses

• Weeknight and Shabbos meal options for home delivery

• Increased deliveries to local grocery partners

To place a curbside order at The Bagel Shoppe or schedule a delivery, call 216-382-5138 or email clekosherorders@gmail.com.

To place a weeknight dinner or Shabbos meal order, visit jslcatering.com/menus/mealdelivery.

