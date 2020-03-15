The Bagel Shoppe in South Euclid will be closed for walk-in business as of March 16.
The Bagel Shoppe and FreshKo catering are partnering with JSL Catering to offer the following services:
• Bagel Shoppe Curbside pickup at 1982 Warrensville Center Road
• Extended delivery options to homes and businesses
• Weeknight and Shabbos meal options for home delivery
• Increased deliveries to local grocery partners
To place a curbside order at The Bagel Shoppe or schedule a delivery, call 216-382-5138 or email clekosherorders@gmail.com.
To place a weeknight dinner or Shabbos meal order, visit jslcatering.com/menus/mealdelivery.