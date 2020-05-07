Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean restaurant chain, closed its Orange location May 4.
According to Bahama Breeze’s website, the restaurant was the chain’s only location in Ohio. It was open for 17 years. The Google result for the location also lists the restaurant as closed.
A spokesperson for the company said it couldn’t justify operating due to the restaurant’s sales trends.
“We continually evaluate the performance of all of our restaurant locations, and this decision was made as part of that process,” said Hunter Robinson, spokesperson for Bahama Breeze. “Unfortunately, from time-to-time we have to close restaurants.”
The restaurant was known for its tropical and Caribbean menu items.
Bahama Breeze was at 3900 Orange Place. The closest location of the Orlando-based restaurant chain is in Pittsburgh.