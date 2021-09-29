Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe, a fast-casual healthy dining space, will open its first Ohio location this fall in Crocker Park, 225 Main St., in Westlake.
Housed in a space between Pandora and Estella Boutique, Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options with an array of “superfruit” bowls, soups, salads and smoothies. The menu allows for customization and also features gluten- and dairy-free items.
Hours at opening will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit bahiabowls.com.