Bahia Bowls, a fast-casual healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant that specializes in superfruit bowls, held a soft opening and ribbon cutting for its first Ohio location at Crocker Park in Westlake on April 14.
The official grand opening will be May 7.
The menu also features soups, salads and smoothies. Menu items encourage customization, and all bowls are nutrient-packed, no sugar added and are naturally sweet. The menu also offers both gluten- and dairy-free items.
Bahia Bowls was founded in 2017 in Southwest Florida. The local franchise owners also own a Papa John’s in Strongsville and a logistics company.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit bahiabowls.com.