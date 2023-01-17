Balaton Hungarian Restaurant at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township has pushed back its reopening to February.
Owners Krisztina and George Ponti told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 16 email that due to the winter storm that hit during the late-December holiday season, the opening had to be pushed back “another month or two.”
The restaurant, which originally operated on Shaker Square in Cleveland, first announced intentions to reopen in December 2022. The Shaker Square location closed physical operations in January 2022, using the storefront as a ghost kitchen offering take-out orders to be picked up at the nearby St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Buckeye Road.
“No promises, but February is our target now,” the email said. “It will be a soft opening since the grand opening can’t be done in the winter and with 60 seats. The number of calls are topping a hundred a day, and the internet hits on our website goes to 300.”
The Pontis also thanked the community for the enthusiasm in seeing the restaurant reopen.
“The reopening momentum is looking like a big wave sweeping to shore,” they wrote. “We can’t say enough about the goodness of humanity and kindness in curiosity. We remain mediators of several cultures bonding over food and meaningful conversation.”
The Bainbridge Township location will be Balaton’s fourth since it opened on Buckeye road in the 1960s. It is still taking prepaid take-out orders from Monday through Thursday, and are building a schedule for pick up and delivery of orders on Friday and Saturdays. To order ahead, call 216-921-9691.
To stay up-to-date with Balaton’s progress, visit balaton-restaurant.com.