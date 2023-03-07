After closing its physical operations in January 2022 and announcing plans to relocate, Balaton Hungarian Restaurant reopened to dine-in customers March 1 at its new location at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township.
While closed to physical operations, the restaurant operated as a ghost kitchen at its former Shaker Square location offering take out orders to be picked up at the nearby St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Buckeye Road. The restaurant intended to reopen in December 2022, but it was pushed back “another month or two” due to a winter storm that hit Cleveland during the December holiday season, owners Krisztina and George Ponti told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 16 email.
This is the fourth location to house Balaton’s operations since Therezia Olah opened the restaurant on Buckeye Road in the early 1960s. A few years later, she moved to a larger restaurant on Buckeye Road, until the restaurant relocated to the Shaker Square space in 1998.
Reservations are mandatory, and its recommended customers call “days or weeks in advance,” according to Balaton’s website, balaton-restaurant.com, due to “limited kitchen and dining space” causing them to “book days and weeks ahead.” During the warmer seasons, seating will also be available on the restaurant’s terrace.
“Stop in an experience good food and good company since 1964,” the website reads. “We remain in support of St. Elizabeth Church and ask our patrons to consider donating, and helping the 130-year-old church that may be in peril without us.”
Hours are currently 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday as booked, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday as booked, and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays as booked. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.