Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township.
Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Its previous location at Shaker Square in Cleveland closed physical operations in January, using the storefront as a ghost kitchen offering take out orders to be picked up at the nearby Hungarian Church. Customers can order food Monday through Thursday at 216-921-9691 for pick-up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dinner and dessert items are available.
For more information and updates, visit balaton-restaurant.com.