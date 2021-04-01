Bar Italia’s Beachwood location was expected to open April 1.
“We can’t wait to welcome you into our east side Bar Italia location,” a Facebook post posted to the restaurant’s page said. Reservations are being taken on the restaurant’s Open Table page.
Hours will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturdays; and from 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Brunch hours will be added soon.
Bar Italia uses fresh pasta from Flour Pasta Company, breads from On the Rise and made-from-scratch sauces. Diners can mix and match between a half-dozen fresh pastas and sauces. There are also a la carte pasta dishes available alongside classic entrees.
This is the second Lindey’s Lake House location following suit in the transformation to Bar Italia, another concept by restaurateur Rick Doody, who co-founded Bravo and Brio restaurants. He also operates Cedar Creek Grille in Beachwood and 17 River Grille in Chagrin Falls. The only remaining Lindey’s Lake House is at Flats East Bank in Cleveland, and will remain as is, according to Scene Magazine.
Bar Italia is at 2101 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The Lakewood location is at 15625 Detroit Ave.