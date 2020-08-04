Barroco Arepa Bar at 12718 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland had its last day of business July 25.
In its place, owner Juan Vergara said in a Facebook video that Hola Tacos is going to open on the same property, while Barocco moves farther east.
“We will be relocating this (Barroco) location to another east side store that is closer and more convenient for everyone, but that is yet to be announced and will be announced really soon,” he said in the video.
“It is a really cool space. We have many suprises for everyone and we just wanted to be really thankful for everyone here in the Larchmere neighborhood that has supported us in the past three years. It has been amazing, and we have many customers that are super loyal to the brand and restaurant that have become almost family. You have not seen the last of us, Barocco will be back in the Larchmere neighborhood.”
Hola Tacos, its sister store in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood, offers various taco builds. Both locations will have similar menus. The new location in Larchmere will offer a larger space than the Lakewood spot – allowing for a larger kitchen serving as a commissary for both Hola Tacos locations. It also boasts a large bar, front and rear patios, and parking.
According to the video, the opening date for Hola Tacos in Larchmere can be expected in about two to three weeks, as well as the new location of Barocco.
Barocco has locations in Lakewood and Crocker Park in Westlake. Hola Tacos is at 12102 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.