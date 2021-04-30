Bartleby, a modern supper club created by local restauranteur Morgan Yagi, is coming to Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
With a late 2021 launch, the new concept will be located in the former Crop Bistro & Bar space, 2537 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland. With the help of chef Dante Boccuzzi, Will Hollingsworth, manager Ryan Britton and Stephen Taylor of CBRE, the multi-phase project will include a restaurant and bar, and private dining and event spaces. Boccuzzi and Hollingsworth will curate the menu and beverage program, respectively.
“I’m lucky enough to have some really talented friends, and then the stars happened to align with the location and concept,” Yagi said in a news release.
The team plans to maintain the integrity of the building, which is housed in part of the United Bank Building on the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue on Cleveland’s west side. Architectural features like 35-foot ceilings and a subterranean vault will be incorporated into the concept’s design.
Yagi also operates Hibachi Japan Steak House in Solon and Cuyahoga Falls. Hollingsworth owns the Spotted Owl in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. Boccuzzi owns a number of ventures in the Northeast Ohio area, including Dante’s Inferno at Progressive Field and Flats East Bank, both in Cleveland; DANTE and Dante Next Door in Tremont; and DBA and Northside Speakeasy in Akron. Boccuzzi’s GOMA, a Japanese fusion restaurant originally planned for Pinecrest in Orange, is currently planned for the former Chinato space at 2079 E. 4th St. in Cleveland.
To stay up to date on Bartleby’s progress, visit bartlebycleveland.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @bartlebycleveland.