Bath Provisions, a 22,500-square-foot building that will house a wine bar, restaurant, ice cream store and private golf club, will start construction this spring.
The building, which will go at the intersection of Ghent and Cleveland-Massillon roads in Bath Township, was expected to already be completed, but work was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business.
The businesses are expected to open in October.
Bath Provisions will take the place of the former Jimbo’s Drive In and a gas station. Both closed in the early 2000s and the township purchased the land in 2010.