Beachwood Bistro, a restaurant featuring dishes prepared by hospitality management students from the Culinary Arts program of Excel TECC, has announced hours for the end of the month.
Open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Bistro will accept orders Jan. 26, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. The last seating time is 12:15 p.m., and the last take out order at 12:25.
Due to telephone issues at the Bistro, call 216-831-2080, ext. 131 for reservations and to leave a message.
For more information, visit beachwoodschools.org/bistro.
Beachwood Bistro is housed at Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd.