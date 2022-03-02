Beachwood Bistro, a restaurant featuring dishes prepared by hospitality management students from the Culinary Arts program of Excel TECC, has announced hours for March.
Open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Bistro will accept orders March 2 through March 4, March 9 through March 11, and March 16 through March 18. The last seating time is 12:15 p.m., and the last take out order at 12:25.
Wednesday specials for the month are a hamburger, fries and drink for $4.95, or a soup and salad for $2.75.
For more information, visit beachwoodschools.org/bistro.
Beachwood Bistro is housed at Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd.