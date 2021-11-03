Beachwood Bistro, a restaurant featuring dishes prepared by hospitality management students from in the Culinary Arts program of Excel TECC, held its grand opening for the 2021-22 school year Oct. 27.
Current operating hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The bistro is closed during observed school holidays and curriculum testing days.
For reservations, call or email 216-831-2080, ext. 131, or pas@beachwoodschools.org. For take-out orders, call 216-831-2080, ext. 131. It is requested all dine-in customers reserve a table to ensure seating.
For more information, visit beachwoodschools.org/bistro.
Beachwood Bistro is housed at Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd.