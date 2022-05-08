Beachwood Bistro, a restaurant featuring dishes prepared by hospitality management students from the culinary arts program of Excel TECC, will hold its grand buffet on May 12.
Seating times will be at 11 and 11:40 a.m., and 12:10 p.m. The menu includes prime rib with horseradish sauce; eggplant stacks; honey soy glazed salmon; blackened chicken; shallot haricot verts; spring pea pasta salad; four cheese macaroni; traditional herbed potato salad; baby green salad; assorted rolls; assorted dressings; and assorted bistro desserts and pastries.
Cost is $16 per person. Reservations are required at 216-831-2080, ext. 129.
For more information, visit beachwoodschools.org/bistro.
Beachwood Bistro is housed at Beachwood High School at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.