Winners were announced for the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “Beachwood Bakeoff: Holiday Edition,” held Nov. 30, 2021.
Bonnie Goldfarb received the best pie award for her sweet potato pie. The best cookies award was given to Jeanine Hubbell for her white chocolate raspberry linzer cookies. Denise Gleeson received best other dessert award for her chardonnay white cake. Best professional dessert award was given to Abbie Sender of Baked by Abbie, who submitted apricot, walnut raisin and raspberry Russian tea biscuits.
Residents and businesses were encouraged to participate in the bake off by submitting their favorite homemade dessert. Judges did a blind taste test to determine the winners in each category. Winners received a trophy, recognition on the chamber’s social media pages and email communications, publication of their recipe in a community article, or a short write up for professional businesses.
The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce is at 23355 Mercantile Road.