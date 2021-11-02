The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural “Beachwood Bakeoff: Holiday Edition” this holiday season, with entry drop-off from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and judging from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 30.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the bake off by submitting their favorite homemade dessert. Judges will do a blind taste test to determine the winners of each category, including best pie, best cookies, best other dessert and best professional dessert, a category designed for entries from professional restaurants, bakeries and food businesses in the community.
Winners will receive a trophy, recognition on the chamber’s social media pages and email communications, publication of their recipe in a community article, or a short write up for professional businesses.
For those who would like to enter, visit bit.ly/3EpRJgy.
The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce is at 23355 Mercantile Road.