The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out.
Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
Since leasing the space in 2020, Deagan has spent nearly $1.5 million on renovating the fire station, including a second-floor mezzanine and an outdoor seating area.
“We are we are very close,” Deagan told the Cleveland Jewish News June 15. “We’re having quite a bit of supply chain issues. That’s what’s really been holding us up. I mean, silly things like the springs for the garage doors, which were ordered in December.”
Deagan estimated the interior space to be 6,500 square feet.
“It’s basically an indoor-outdoor bar, beer garden, community center,” he said. “If you go there on Friday at 2 p.m., there’s going to be three different food trucks there. You come back at 5 p.m. those three food trucks pulled out and three different trucks have pulled in.”
Deagan said the cuisines will vary, so in any given moment, there will be three different menus to choose from.
Deagan, who moved from Youngstown to Cleveland in 1997, worked in the Flats initially. He owns Humble Wine Bar and Deagan’s Kitchen and Bar, both in Lakewood, as well as Dive Bar on West 6th Street in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.
Seating outdoors will accommodate nearly 300 people, he said.
The truck park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.
Deagan said hiring is ongoing for about 45 servers and bartenders.
Deagan said he may add live music and outdoor games in future seasons. In this first season, though, he plans to keep the concept simple to observe traffic flow and think about the best configuration for adding those elements.
From Dec. 1, through April 1, 2023, the Beachwood Truck Park will remain open, Deagan said, but will probably close Mondays and Tuesdays.
He said, “I hope that we can become kind of an entertainment center for not just Beachwood, but the surrounding areas.”