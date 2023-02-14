Betsperts recently conducted a survey that found McDonald’s is Ohio’s favorite fast food restaurant.
The study also showed that across the state there are a total of 4.7 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people, which is the 10th highest total in the United States. McDonald’s was also crowned the world’s most popular fast food restaurant, finding it as the favorite of 29 countries. Starbucks followed in second and Domino’s third, according to the study.
To view the full study, visit bit.ly/3wDTc0J.