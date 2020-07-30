As part of the Schofield, Betts Restaurant will open Aug. 6 on the ground floor of the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in downtown Cleveland. Occupying the former Parker’s space, Betts Restaurant specializes in American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, quality whole foods.
According to a news release, the restaurant aims to be the East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue neighborhood’s “go-to” establishment – with decor offering a restaurant and home experience at once like bespoke furniture, craftsmanship details, a penny tile wall and views of downtown.
Customers can get coffee and cocktails served to go, as well as regular dining in the back of the restaurant and private areas for meetings. Betts is open for indoor and patio dining for lunch and dinner, weekday breakfast and Saturday and Sunday brunch
Curated by executive chef Rob Stauch with help from chef Terry Bell, the menu features vegan, gluten-free, keto, dairy-free and vegetarian options. Bell serves as the restaurant’s culinary adviser and is the team chef of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Betts will offer not only a thoughtful approach to dining but personal dining options as well,” Stauch said in the release. “It’s easy for people to eat healthy here, but if you want a burger we have that, too.”
Additionally, grab and go menus are available for both hotel guests and community members. Some menu highlights include shared plates like various hummus dips and pita, polenta-quinoa fries and smoked chicken wings; salads and bowls like a vegan ceasar salad, and themed bowls after national and international destinations; soups like kale and white bean or the soup of the day; burgers like the Schofield Burger or the house veggie burger; dinner items like strip steak, grilled salmon and amish fried chicken; and various sides like grilled asparagus, parsnip mash and adobo beans and rice.
A rotating drink menu is also on tap at Betts, general manager Jason Reiss said in the release. A line of locally made cold pressed juice will also be available from Anna in the Raw, as well as a broad range of wines, seven drafts on tap and nitro coffee from La Colombe.
“Our summer cocktails will feature everything from a keto friendly margarita to a rotating summer punch,” he said. “Our goal is to have something for everyone. We have created an environment for our guests to dine, have drinks with friends or enjoy solitude.”
Betts Restaurant is at 2000 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.