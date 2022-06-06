Betts Restaurant at 2000 E. 9th St. in downtown Cleveland is now offering its summer menu.
“Along with long summer days, experiential brunch is an anticipated summer activity,” Nicole Bakker, ambassador of awesome at Betts Restaurant, said in a news release. “Our new brunch includes fun and delectable options that can be enjoyed inside or on our patio.”
The menu includes baked French toast with bread pudding, fresh berries, mint, powdered sugar and a choice of breakfast protein, and several other summery options.
Reservations are recommended to 216-357-2680. Carryout orders are also taken by phone.