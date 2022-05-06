Betts Restaurant will offer Mother’s Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8 at 200 E. 9th St. in downtown Cleveland.
The menu includes carrot cake French toast with cream cheese frosting for $12; “Mama’s Banana Bread Waffle” with bourbon maple syrup and a choice of breakfast meat for $14; the “Yo’ Mama” cocktail with four peel gin, blackberry simple syrup and champagne for $14; and the “Mom’s Happy Juice” cocktail with Sauvignon Blanc, fresh strawberries and raspberries and bubbles. The carrot cake French toast is vegan. The regular brunch menu, viewable at eatatbetts.com/menus, will also be available in full.
Reservations are highly recommended to 216-357-2680. Carryout is available.