Betts will offer its “Valentine, Vino and Valet” package from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Diners can enjoy a curated menu or select from the restaurant’s main menu. The menu will include starters, mains and desserts, which include raspberry vanilla mousse and chocolate layer cake. Drink offerings will be themed, and include “The Flirt,” bubbles raspberry puree, glitter and cotton candy, and “The Sleepover,” bourbon, chartreuse, luxardo and lemon.
Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 216-357-2680. Igloos will have limited availability.
Guests are also invited to explore hotel packages with the Kimpton Schofield, which include complimentary valet parking, a bottle of wine/prosecco upon arrival and a box of Malley’s Chocolates.
Reservations for hotel packages are required by Feb. 14, by visiting theschofieldhotel.com or calling 877-363-2377.
Betts is in the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, 2000 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.