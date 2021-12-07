Betts unveiled its cocktail igloo option for customers, with availability for groups up to eight.
The igloos include velvet seating, soft leather chairs and a cocktail table. Dining igloos will also be available again, and also seat up to eight people. Both igloos are available every day. Reservations are for a two-hour maximum.
“An experiential cocktail igloo is a wonderful way to casually gather and simply have fun,” Nicole Bakker, ambassador of Awesome at Betts, said in a news release. “This new concept to Cleveland will further expand pleasurable ways to gather, be merry and embrace the winters.”
To book an igloo, email Bakker at nicole@eatatbetts.com or call 440-730-5634. A $100 fee will be required at the time of booking and is nonrefundable if canceled within 48 hours of the reservation.
Betts is in the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, 2000 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.