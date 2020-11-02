Beyond Juicery + Eatery, which specializes in raw juices, smoothies, detox cleanses, bowls and wraps, has three new locations in the works.
The locations are: 6267 Wilson Road in Highland Heights; 9379 Mentor Ave. in Mentor; and 4161 Heritage Center Drive in Copley. The Copley location is expected to open this winter and the opening date of the Mentor location is not known.
Other locations include 226 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland, and 11431 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.