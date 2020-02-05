Michigan-based juice bar and cafe chain Beyond Juicery + Eatery has signed a 20-store franchise deal to expand into Ohio.
Founded in Birmingham, Mich. in 2005, co-owners Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio signed an agreement in January with a group of investors to open the locations in the Cleveland and Toledo areas. The first three are slated to open by May.
The Ohio group’s principals are Emery Buccellato of Buccellato Development LLC in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., and Aaron, Rasmussen, Jim MacLellan and Eric Engelke of Three 30 Ventures in Brunswick.