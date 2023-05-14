Bialy’s Bagels recently shared a construction update on its expansion project with a Facebook reel on April 23.
First announced Feb. 7, the popular bagel shop is working to expand into the space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road store in University Heights. The most recent update shared it removed the wall that the two storefronts share, and removed everything from the front of the old store in preparation for a new flooring project.
Bialy’s is owned by twins Sarah and Rachel Gross, who bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
The expansion will allow Bialy’s to offer more products, including bagel sandwiches, according to the Feb. 7 post that first announced the expansion.
For more information, visit bialysbagels.com.