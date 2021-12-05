Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast casual Asian restaurant concept, is planning to open a location in Mayfield Heights in 2022.
The restaurant, which will be at 1288 SOM Center Road, will offer a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces. All customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating.
BIBIBOP has locations in University Heights, Pinecrest in Orange, Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, Fairview Park, Strongsville and Crocker Park in Westlake. A Mentor location is also slated to open at 7851 Reynolds Road, and is marked as “coming soon” on the chain’s website. The Mayfield Heights location previously housed a Bruegger’s Bagels which closed earlier this year.