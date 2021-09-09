A BIBIBOP Asian Grill location is slated for 7851 Reynolds Road in Mentor.
The Asian fusion restaurant offers a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base and then adding toppings, proteins and a sauces. All customers then have to do is mix up the ingredients before eating. The shop will cover 1,985 square feet, and will offer dine-in, delivery, catering and to-go services.
The Mentor location hasn’t been posted on its website yet, but the landlord was represented in the sale by Larry Klein, senior executive director, at Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC.
BIBIBOP is based in Columbus and has locations in University Heights, Pinecrest in Orange, Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, Fairview Park, Strongsville and Crocker Park in Westlake..