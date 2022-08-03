Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights.
Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
BIBIBOP has locations in University Heights, Pinecrest in Orange, Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, Fairview Park, Strongsville, Crocker Park in Westlake, Toledo, Canton and Mentor, as well as locations throughout Central Ohio.
Zack Sogoloff, senior vice president, and Seth Marks, senior director, both of Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC, represented the landlord for this transaction.