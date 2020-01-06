Big Mamma’s Burritos, an Athens, Ohio-based burrito concept, opened a new location inside downtown Cleveland’s Whistle & Keg on Dec. 16. It is the restaurant chain’s third location.
The restaurant at 818 Huron Road serves burritos, including flavors like buffalo, steak and chipotle ranch. Customers can pick their base – burrito, rice, nachos or salad – and then move onto styles, including chili, loaded, breakfast, philly and vegan chorizo. Customers can also build their own burrito with more than 30 different customizations.
The restaurant’s flagship location in Athens opened in 2005 and restaurant expanded to Columbus in 2016.
Hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information about the Cleveland location of Big Mamma’s Burritos, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.