Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s Interstate 80 barbecue will be back for the first time since COVID-19. The pre-Pesach barbecue has in the past served thousands traveling for the yom tov.
This year, the barbecue will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. April 14, right off Exit 173 on Interstate 80 in Lamar, Penn., at the Flying J Travel Center. No reservations are needed.
The barbecue is free, although donations are encouraged. All contributions will benefit Bikur Cholim of Cleveland help of families that need support while dealing with a medical crisis.
There will also be continuous minyanim for Mincha.
For more information, contact Chaim Ozer Dessler at 216-644-4704.