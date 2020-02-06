Birch Cafe, a new restaurant and coffee shop in Highland Heights, opened at the end of December 2019 with a fully vegan menu.
The restaurant is part of an already established retail location at 5557 Wilson Mills Road.
Everything in the store is free of animal products and ingredients, and ranges from sandwiches, to frozen foods, coffees, pastries and sauces.
Cafe hours differ from week to week and are updated on its Facebook page at Birch Cafe Cleveland.
For more information, visit birchcafecle.com.