Birdigo, a chicken and custard concept created by Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner of 56 Kitchen and Ell Restaurant + Lounge, announced the restaurant will be open on Sundays starting Jan. 9.
“So EGGciting peeps,” a Jan. 5 post on Birdigo’s Facebook read. “Birdigo will be open every Sunday to fulfill your chicken dreams.”
Birdigo opened in July 2021 at 32975 Aurora Road in Solon with Michael DuBois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok in Solon and the assistance of Marc Glassman, Mike Fratello and Bob Reiner.
Current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays.
For the menu, visit eatbirdigo.com.