BJ’s Restaurant opened its Orange location Oct. 19.
Located on the southeast corner of Interstate 271 and Harvard Road, the freestanding restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats 230 guests and features the chain’s regular menu, including items like its deep dish pizza, handcrafted beer and the Pizookie dessert.
“We are excited to open our newest BJ’s restaurant in Orange Village, Ohio,” Greg Trojan, CEO of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., said in a news release. “Earlier in the year, we made the decision to delay or cancel the majority of our 2020 new restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the opening of this restaurant even more memorable and exciting for us. The new Orange Village restaurant is our second and final restaurant opening in fiscal 2020 and our 14th restaurant in the state of Ohio. Our new restaurant pipeline is in excellent shape and we look forward to increasing our restaurant openings next year.”
BJ’s Restaurant Orange is at 27100 Harvard Road. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.