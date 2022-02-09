Blue Agave plans to open in the former Zocalo on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland.
Zocalo, which closed after 14 years, was owned by MRN Hospitality, according to Scene magazine. Ari Maron of MRN told the magazine that he reached out to Alex Martinez, the owner of Blue Habanero in the Detroit Shoreway area, after dining there about opening a restaurant in his former location.
Martinez and his partner, Arturo Mendez Martinez, operate 16 restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio, such as Tres Potrillos, Jalapenos, El Palenque, Fiesta Habaneros, Tito’s Mexican Grill, Tacologist and Blue Habanero, the magazine reported.
The goal is to open in April.