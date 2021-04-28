Bob Evans Restaurants is seeking to add liquor licenses to select stores throughout Ohio.

This move follows a decision to add beer and wine to menus in Florida and other states last year.

The company has 14 liquor licenses pending:

  • 503 Griswold Ave., Elyria
  • 2100 W. Fourth St., Mansfield
  • 220 Byers Drive, Miamisburg
  • 1760 Hill Road North, Pickerington
  • 3988 E. Broad St., Whitehall
  • 3910 Lyman Drive, Hilliard
  • 6085 Gender Road, Canal Winchester
  • 40 Sharts Drive, Springboro
  • 1600 W. First St., Springfield
  • 6420 Kit Lane, Maumee
  • 6435 Centers Drive, Holland
  • 3524 Indian Meadows Drive, Hamilton
  • 510 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati
  • 6318 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati

Bob Evans Restaurants is headquartered in New Albany and has restaurants in 18 states.

