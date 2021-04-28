Bob Evans Restaurants is seeking to add liquor licenses to select stores throughout Ohio.
This move follows a decision to add beer and wine to menus in Florida and other states last year.
The company has 14 liquor licenses pending:
- 503 Griswold Ave., Elyria
- 2100 W. Fourth St., Mansfield
- 220 Byers Drive, Miamisburg
- 1760 Hill Road North, Pickerington
- 3988 E. Broad St., Whitehall
- 3910 Lyman Drive, Hilliard
- 6085 Gender Road, Canal Winchester
- 40 Sharts Drive, Springboro
- 1600 W. First St., Springfield
- 6420 Kit Lane, Maumee
- 6435 Centers Drive, Holland
- 3524 Indian Meadows Drive, Hamilton
- 510 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati
- 6318 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati
Bob Evans Restaurants is headquartered in New Albany and has restaurants in 18 states.