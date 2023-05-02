Bomba Tacos & Bar at 2101 Richmond Road in Beachwood has closed.
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant opened Aug. 3, 2018, as the brand’s third location in Northeast Ohio. It featured a bar and dining area for 150 guests, and a patio with sliding garage doors for all-season dining.
Owner Andy Himmel told Cleveland Scene that ongoing construction and parking issues at Beachwood’s La Place, where the restaurant was located, led to its closure.
When the location opened, Himmel told the Cleveland Jewish News he was excited about the location and that the completion process had been “fun,” noting the corner its on is one his “friends and family have driven by for so many years.” In that interview, he also expressed desire to stay in the location into the future.
The Rocky River and Fairlawn locations remain open, as well as two restaurants in Pennsylvania. Himmel also operates three Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar locations.