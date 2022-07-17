In the former space of Campbell’s Sweets Factory’s Lakewood location, Boom’s Pizza will open later this year at 14730 Detroit Ave.
Named after owner and chef Ben Bebenroth’s grandfather, “Boom,” the concept was tested through weekly pop-ups at Spice Hospitality Group’s headquarter facility in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. Jonathan Bennett, chief culinary officer of Spice Hospitality Group, is also helping to lead the development of Boom’s Pizza.
According to a news release, the pizza falls between New York and Neapolitan in style, but is 14 inches across and larger than the typical Neapolitan pie. Dough will ferment for 60 to 80 hours and be topped with 98.3% American-sourced ingredients, the release said. Guests will be able to expect 10 to 12 pizzas on the menu, including classics and more unique combinations like kale, dates and preserved lemon; salads; snacks and a to-be-announced signature dessert.
The space, designed by Richardson Design, will have seating for four people. It will feature local art and employee-curated playlists. Functioning as a counter-service model, there will also be self-serve drink coolers with local and regional craft beers, wines and non-alcoholic drinks, which will be available by the bottle or in six packs.
“Pizza is often tied to powerful memories and traditions – it’s simple and communal,” Bebenroth said in the release. “Comfort food and party food. We’re excited to create something a little less complicated than what we’ve done so far. We’re looking forward to being a neighborhood pizza place.”
Both delivery and dine-in service will be available.
Campbell’s Sweets Factory closed in August 2019, but still has a location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
For more information, visit boomspizza.com.