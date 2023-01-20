Boom’s Pizza is preparing to open its new Lakewood location on Jan. 24 at 14730 Detroit Ave.
Led by chef-partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett, the new restaurant will be housed in the former Campbell’s Sweets Factory location on the corner of Detroit Avenue and Warren Road. The name is a reference to Bebenroth’s grandfather, Boom.
The new pizza place was designed by Cleveland-based Richardson Design, and features an open kitchen, walk-up counter service and a dining room that can seat 44 guests. The concept was originally tested through weekly pop-ups at Spice Hospitality Group’s facility in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Bennett is the chief culinary officer of Spice Hospitality Group. He was previously Executive Chef of the now closed Red, the Steakhouse and Moxie, both formerly in Beachwood.
Boom’s Pizza will feature a dozen signature pizzas, all 14 inches, as well as build-your-own options.
Both delivery and dine-in service will be available. Hours will be dinner-only every day but Monday.
For more information, visit boomspizza.com.