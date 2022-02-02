Boss ChickN Beer, owned by Heather Doeberling and Emily Moes, opened its third location Jan. 20 at 7305 Broadview Road in Seven Hills.
Its first location, at 120 Front St. in Berea, opened in 2018, and was followed up by a location in Bay Village at 27321 Wolf Road.
Starting with a soft opening stage, Boss ChickN Beer’s Seven Hills location will start with dinner-only service and plans to add lunch and Sunday hours in a few weeks.
Like the other two locations, the Seven Hills spot features craft beer and an open-kitchen concept to deliver its chicken wings, breaded tenders and vegan options. Almost everything on the menu is gluten-free and vegan items have their own fryers.
Customers can order their wings and tenders with an assortment of sauces, including seasonal habanero, lemon pepper barbecue, citrus barbecue and lemon dill ranch. Sides include hand-cut fries, queso mac and cheese, corn, pickled veggies and ranch and Brussels sprout. It also offers three sandwiches.
For more information, visit bosschicknbeer.com.