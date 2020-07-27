BottleHouse Brewery has partnered with chef Michael Schoen to open food concepts at the brewery’s Cleveland Heights and Lakewood locations - each with its own theme and menu.
The Cleveland Heights’ kitchen, being called LouieQ, opened July 8 serving Tex-Mex barbecue with chicken and chorizo tacos, tamales and smoked duck hot dogs. The menu also features side dishes like heirloom popcorn, watermeon salad with cotija cheese and mint, and potato salad with pickled eggs and chiles.
The Lakewood location plans to open its kitchen on Aug. 1, going by the name Eugene. It will offer the “Tinman” burger, which is a double cheeseburger, as well as barbecue, three cheese mac and cheese, French bread pizza and vegan options.
Each location will feature renovated interiors, new seating and art. The focus at both locations will be takeout, with meals packaged for enjoyment off site.
The bar at the Cleveland Heights location reopened July 8 and the Lakewood location reopened July 15.
BottleHouse Brewery is at 2050 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights and 13368 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.