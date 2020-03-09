Brandon Chrostowski

Chrostowski

Brandon Chrostowski, founder and president of Cleveland’s EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, has been named a 2020 Silver Plate recipient by the International Foodservice Manufacturers Assocation.

Selected by a jury of industry experts, Chrostowski is listed in the “Retail & Specialty Foodservice” category, which is one of nine categories overall.

He will compete for a “Gold Plate” award on May 16 during National Restaurant Show week in Chicago.

For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit bit.ly/38jkuel.

